Police search for 6 after Klamath Hall shooting, no injuries

The suspects, six suspects aged 18 to 20, three reportedly carrying handguns, ran off toward J Street and are not believed to be Sacramento State students.

The incident has students worried about safety on campus, especially since there was another shooting at a football game last month.

University officials say, "The safety and security of our campus community remains our highest priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured, and we appreciate the cooperation and support of our campus community as the investigation continues."