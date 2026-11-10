Polio workers Mir Janan Ikram Khanzala kidnapped in Tank district
World
Three polio vaccination workers, Mir Janan, Ikram, and Khanzala, were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while out on an immunization drive.
It's a tough reminder that health teams in this area still face real dangers just doing their jobs.
Health workers targeted: protection needed
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case. Just last week, more health workers and even police escorts were targeted in similar attacks nearby.
These incidents have sparked serious worries about the safety of those working to end polio in Pakistan, highlighting how much stronger protection for frontline teams is needed right now.