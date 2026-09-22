Pope Leo in Rome urges focus on real AI risks
World
At the AI4Peace conference in Rome, Pope Leo urged everyone to think about the real risks of artificial intelligence.
He warned that if we don't focus on peace and respect for people, AI might end up fueling nonstop conflict and spreading misinformation.
His main message: tech should bring us together, not pull us apart.
Pope Leo urges international AI rules
Pope Leo also called for international rules to control the development of the AI industry.
He wants decisions about AI to be guided by wisdom and charity, basically, thinking about what's best for everyone.
Experts at the conference, like Jeffrey Sachs and Francisco Rojas Aravena, were speakers at the conference.