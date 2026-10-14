Pope Leo XIV expected to recover after lung cancer surgery
World
Pope Leo XIV just had surgery for lung cancer, but doctors are optimistic: he's expected to make a recovery.
The 71-year-old had a cancerous growth removed in Rome on October 13, and Dr. Vin Gupta says catching it early with surgery is a great sign for his health.
Pope may travel in 2 weeks
Turns out, the Pope's active lifestyle (think weekly tennis and regular exercise) is working in his favor.
Dr. Jonathan Villena Vargas shared that the minimally invasive procedure means he could be back to traveling as soon as two weeks after surgery.
With no events until October 20, he has plenty of time to rest up before heading to South America in November.