Pope Leo XIV meets 5 Argentine clergy abuse survivors
Pope Leo XIV sat down with five survivors of clergy abuse in Argentina this week, listening to their stories and ideas for healing.
The meeting happened as more people call for the Vatican to be open about how it handles abuse cases.
Notably, these survivors were chosen by the local church, while others who asked were not included.
Opus Dei forced labor probe
The pope's team says he is committed to making the Church safer and offering real support.
Meanwhile, 43 women have accused Opus Dei, the conservative group, of forced labor at its centers in Argentina but were not granted a meeting with the pope.
Their claims are now part of a criminal investigation, and the Vatican commented on the survivors' meeting through spokesman Matteo Bruni, who said Pope Leo met with the victims and that he expressed "his closeness and desire to reinforce paths of protection, of welcome and accompaniment in the church."