Pope Leo XIV warns AI growth risks jobs, urges ethics
World
Pope Leo XIV is sounding the alarm about AI moving too fast and possibly putting jobs at risk.
On November 9, he posted on X, urging that as technology evolves, we need strong ethics in place, reminding everyone that tech should help people, not replace them or make workers feel less valued.
Pope Leo XIV urges job security
He's asking businesses and governments to put job security at the heart of their plans.
The pope wrote that it's crucial for technology to empower humans instead of taking over their roles.
He also called out profit-first business models for sidelining ethics and warned they can harm both communities and the environment, stressing that real progress should lift everyone up.