Portuguese police break up Lisbon and Porto housing protest camps
World
Early Sunday, Portuguese police broke up housing protest camps in Lisbon and Porto, using dogs and batons to remove 171 structures.
31 people were arrested, and the police said they gave warnings before moving in.
Portuguese campaigners call for affordable housing
Campaigners and activists have been camping out since early October to call out Portugal's soaring rent prices: housing costs have nearly doubled since 2017.
Protesters say the government is ignoring their struggles and making things worse by planning to ease evictions and scrap rent caps.
Despite dozens of arrests and injuries, the movement is still going strong, with many demanding real action for affordable homes.