'Unknown sources may attack UK drone factories': Russia's Andrei Fedorov
What's the story
A former Russian deputy foreign minister has warned that "unknown sources" may launch a "semi-military" response against United Kingdom drone factories. The remarks, made by Andrei Fedorov, come after the UK agreed to share blueprints of British-made components for the Scalp missile with Ukraine. This decision has been criticized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who accused Britain of escalating tensions in the conflict.
Diplomatic efforts
Burnham to lobby Trump for Ukraine's defense needs
Amid the raging conflict, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced plans to visit the United States next month.
He will be joined by European leaders to lobby US President Donald Trump for Ukraine's defense needs.
This trip would be his first official visit to the US since taking office as prime minister.
Ongoing conflict
Coalition of the willing
Burnham's visit comes as the UK continues to back Ukraine amid rising Russian attacks.
He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and chaired a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," an alliance formed by the UK and France under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The coalition aims to bolster Kyiv's air defenses and impose sanctions on Russia.
Defense needs
Patriot missile supplies dwindling
Ukraine has been dependent on American Patriot interceptor missiles to counter Russian ballistic threats. However, supplies are dwindling due to conflicts in Iran.
President Zelensky hopes to acquire 300 Patriot missiles before winter, when Russia typically intensifies attacks on energy infrastructure.
Burnham expressed confidence that a solution could be found but acknowledged that it would require extensive negotiations with multiple parties.
Continued support
UK's unwavering support for Ukraine
Ahead of his visit, Burnham reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine on its 35th independence anniversary.
He said, "The Ukrainian people should be in no doubt: the UK is behind you today and for as long as it takes."
Despite Russia's actions, he emphasized that "the friendship Ukraine shared with the UK would 'long outlast Russia's illegal war.'"