Indonesia: 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern region, kills 5
What's the story
A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring several others. The quake's epicenter was off the north coast of Flores island, about 68km northwest of Ende town. It occurred at a depth of 15km in the Flores region and was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 6.1.
Tsunami alert
Tsunami warning issued, later lifted
The Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG initially issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which was later lifted as no significant sea level changes were detected.
Tsunami waves of less than one meter were recorded in several areas.
Residents near the epicenter, like those in Nagekeo regency, rushed to higher ground immediately after feeling the tremors.
Aftermath
Buildings collapsed, homes damaged
The earthquake caused widespread panic and destruction, with buildings collapsing and homes damaged.
A video verified by Reuters showed a building at a port in Maumere collapsing as people fled in fear.
Patients were also seen being evacuated from a hospital in Ende district.
East Nusa Tenggara Governor Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena confirmed that five people died after being crushed by falling rubble while they slept.
Seismic activity
Indonesia's vulnerability to natural disasters
Indonesia is located on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a region known for its high seismic activity due to tectonic plate movements.
The area is home to numerous earthquakes and volcanoes.
This earthquake comes as a reminder of Indonesia's vulnerability to natural disasters, with over 17,000 islands in the archipelago being prone to such geological events.