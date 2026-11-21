Peru: 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks central region, rattles capital Lima
What's the story
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit central Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported. The quake struck the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129km, according to Peru's Geophysical Institute. The tremors were strong enough to rattle Lima, the capital city, forcing residents out of their homes.
Damage assessment
No reports of casualties or significant damage
Despite the intensity of the quake, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.
Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, confirmed this to local broadcaster RPP.
He said, "So far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake of this magnitude has been felt in this area."
Economic impact
No tsunami threat after the earthquake
Junin hosts a number of medium-sized mining operations, featuring the Toromocho mine, which is among the largest copper mines in Peru.
Mining is a major contributor to Peru's economy, making it the world's third-largest copper producer.
The US Tsunami Warning System also confirmed that there was no tsunami threat after the earthquake.
Seismic history
Peru is located on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'
Peru is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a tectonic belt known for its volcanoes and seismic activity.
The country witnesses around 400 earthquakes annually, although most are minor.
Earlier this year, a 6.7-magnitude quake in the Peruvian Andes injured two people and damaged infrastructure.
In July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region killed six and injured 30 others.