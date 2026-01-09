Prada's new 'chai' perfume is priced at ₹17,000

The launch of Infusion de Santal Chai comes after Prada faced criticism for cultural appropriation over its Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals. The brand later acknowledged the artisans behind the traditional footwear and announced a limited-edition , made-in-India collection. With this new fragrance, Prada pays homage to another aspect of Indian culture, chai, a beloved beverage known for its comforting and warming qualities.

Fragrance profile

Prada's fragrance captures the essence of 'chai'

Prada describes Infusion de Santal Chai as a fragrance that "unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of a chai latte accord." The brand adds that the scent is "lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, along with the clean and comforting facets of musks." The perfume is designed to evoke memories of slow mornings, lingering conversations, and the luxury of familiarity associated with drinking chai.