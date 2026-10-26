President Emmanuel Macron criticizes social media amid protests across France

With Halloween coming up and more protests expected, French authorities have ramped up security: curfews are still on, and a big police operation is underway.

The unrest followed weeks of demonstrations by students campaigning for better learning conditions, and criticism of the police response fed a wider movement against the cost of living and police violence.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was due to meet student leaders in Paris on Monday as the government tries to calm things down during this tense cost-of-living crisis.