President Lula defeats Flavio Bolsonaro, vows digital platform regulation
World
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just won his fourth term as Brazil's president, edging out Flavio Bolsonaro with 51.21% of the vote.
In his victory speech, Lula made it clear: "BRAZIL IS NO ONE'S BACKYARD," calling out apparent US influence in the region and saying he wants to regulate digital platforms to keep foreign interference in check.
Brazil shifts left under President Lula
Lula's return signals a big shift from the conservative, U.S.-friendly approach of Jair Bolsonaro.
He's promising more public participation in government, aiming for a more inclusive style of leadership, even with a Congress that leans conservative.
With this win, Brazil joins Mexico as another left-leaning powerhouse in Latin America.