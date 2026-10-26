President Trump apologizes after praising Nicki Minaj in Port Huron
World
At a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, President Trump made a comment about Nicki Minaj that drew cheers from the audience but also led him to apologize right away.
Trump said, "By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before, Nicki Minaj," and quickly added that he hoped she wouldn't be offended.
Nicki Minaj attended rally supporting Trump
Nicki Minaj was actually at the event and is known for being vocal about her support for Trump, even calling herself his "No. 1 fan" earlier this year.
Despite facing criticism for backing him, she's stuck by his side.
The moment shows how Trump often mixes personal stories with politics at his rallies, sometimes leading to these headline-making moments.