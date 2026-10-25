President Trump declines strike on Iran after Ayatollah Khamenei death
World
President Trump has decided not to launch a military strike on Iran today, even as tensions are running high.
This comes after the joint U.S.-Israel airstrike in February that killed the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which set off a wave of retaliation from Iran against Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.
Trump keeps options open, oil rises
Trump hasn't closed the door on future military action or negotiations with Iran.
The ongoing standoff has been driving up oil prices and adding to global economic worries.
Right now, mediators are trying to get Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table, but things remain tense.