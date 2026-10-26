President Trump hints Canada trade deal soon after tariffs rollback
President Trump says a new trade deal with Canada might be coming "pretty soon."
He dropped this hint at a Michigan rally, two days after the White House rolled back some tariffs on Canadian goods, a move pushed by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
The timing isn't random: with midterm elections just around the corner, easing up on tariffs could help out border states and sway some voters.
Some US tariffs reached 50%
U.S.-Canada relations have been rocky since August, when Trump slapped tariffs affecting about $20 billion worth of Canadian products.
Canada hit back with its own tariffs, and things escalated as both sides kept raising rates: some US tariffs even reached 50%.
President Donald Trump claims these tough moves are because "ripping off the United States for years," but now both countries seem ready to talk again.