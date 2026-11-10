President Trump says Gulf countries back naval blockade against Iran
World
President Trump says several Gulf countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait are on board with keeping a naval blockade against Iran.
This follows his chat with Qatar's prime minister.
President Trump names 'Operation Iron Gate'
Trump called it the "continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate - Therefore, Land and Sea."
He also emphasized that these countries are united in preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons and said the US is ready for any changes but doesn't expect things to escalate further.