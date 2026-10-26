President Trump weighs new strikes on Iran as carrier deploys
World
After the November 3 midterm elections, President Trump is reportedly thinking about launching new military strikes against Iran.
The plan? He has already sent a third aircraft carrier group and 10,000 additional sailors and Marines toward the Persian Gulf, all while tensions with Iran-backed Houthi rebels are heating up, especially as they keep firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.
US pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia
Alongside the military buildup, the US is pulling some of its diplomats out of Saudi Arabia because of those ongoing Houthi attacks.
This move shows just how seriously Washington is taking the rising conflict and highlights bigger worries about security across the region.