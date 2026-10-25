Brazil votes in presidential runoff pitting Lula against Bolsonaro
What's the story
Brazilians are set to vote on Sunday in a closely contested presidential runoff. The election pits incumbent left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The 80-year-old da Silva is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term, while the 45-year-old Bolsonaro is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for coup-plotting after losing the 2022 election.
Election issues
Bolsonaro's campaign focuses on crime, tax cuts
Bolsonaro's campaign has focused on a tough stance against organized crime, tax cuts, and public spending reductions. He also promised to free his father from house arrest due to health issues.
His supporters are confident he will bring change to Brazil.
On the other hand, Lula's administration has accused the United States of interfering in Brazil's election, a claim Washington has dismissed as "baseless."
Campaign message
Lula frames election as fight for sovereignty, democracy
Da Silva has framed the election as a fight for sovereignty and democracy, contrasting his administration's approach with Bolsonaro's.
He has accused "Bolsonarismo" of threatening Brazil's democratic institutions.
Da Silva also criticized US President Donald Trump's "Donroe Doctrine," asserting that Brazil doesn't belong in anyone's backyard.
Campaign strategies
Corruption accusations and rally efforts
Bolsonaro has accused the Workers' Party of corruption, reminding voters of past financial scandals.
He hopes to win by working with Washington to combat criminal gangs in Brazil.
Meanwhile, da Silva's supporters have held massive rallies since his first-round defeat to boost turnout.
Lula plans to watch the results, expected around 1:35 am IST tomorrow, in São Paulo while Bolsonaro will be in Brasília, where his father is under house arrest.