Video: Trump inaudible as press pool boycotts helipad unveiling event 

Due to the absence of TV pool cameras and microphones, Trump's voice was drowned out by Marine One in live footage.

Bianca de la Garza, a host at conservative outlet Newsmax, noted that there was no microphone because the press pool wasn't covering the event.

"So there is no microphone because the pool cameras aren't there. So, maybe, Tim, this is one example of it backfiring just a little bit," she said.