Prince George begins new chapter at Eton College
What's the story
Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has started his first day at Eton College. The prestigious institution in Berkshire is known for its historic significance and has educated 20 British prime ministers. The 13-year-old prince will be a boarder at the school, which costs around £65,000 ($87,951.5 or ₹83,39,370) a year.
Royal legacy
Tradition of educating royals
Eton College has a long-standing tradition of educating royals, including Prince George's father and uncle Prince Harry. The school was also attended by his great-uncle Earl Spencer.
It has 25 boarding houses with about 55 pupils each, cared for by residential staff headed by a house master.
School overview
Location and facilities
Eton College is located near Prince George's family home in Windsor.
The Good Schools Guide notes, per BBC, that "Some boys take to boarding like a fish to water; others take a minute to settle in."
Each student is given a private single room at the school.
Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of the school guide, praised Eton for its "spectacular facilities and spacious grounds."
Modern education
Preparing for royal life
Despite its ancient buildings, Eton College is described as a modern school with a progressive outlook.
Sanderson emphasized that while most 13-year-old boys may not know what adult life holds for them, Prince George has a unique future ahead.
She said his parents have chosen Eton to best prepare him for life as a modern working royal.
George is currently the second in line of succession to the UK throne.
Alumni highlights
Notable alumni and William's experience
Notable politicians such as Lord David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Kwasi Kwarteng, and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg are among Eton's recent alumni.
Celebrities like Eddie Redmayne, Dominic West, Damian Lewis, and Tom Hiddleston also attended the school.
Prince William had spoken fondly of his time at Eton when he was interviewed at 18. He said in June 2000 that he "really enjoyed being able to go about Eton as just another student."