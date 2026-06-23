Will Harry's reunion with King Charles mend relationship with William?
What's the story
Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles III is unlikely to mend his relationship with Prince William, royal experts say. "I think it is almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six. She described the dynamic between the Duke of Sussex and William as the "most strained" in the family.
Stubborn prince
'I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen...'
Matta also noted that William is trying to project strength and leadership, which often leads him to brief the press against King Charles's handling of sensitive issues. Royal reporter Emily Nash echoed Matta's sentiments, saying she doesn't expect a reunion between William and Harry during this visit. "I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen on this visit," Nash said, adding that given their fraught relationship, they won't rush into spending time together just because Harry is back in the UK.
Family focus
What to expect from Harry-Charles meeting
As for King Charles, Nash believes he is focused on spending time with his son and meeting his grandchildren. "I think he probably is just focused on his own moment of spending time with the son he's not seen for a long time," she said. Matta believes that if there were to be a private meeting between William and Harry, it would signal that "lines of communication are being reopened."
Family visit
Harry's children to visit UK next month
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to bring their children to the UK for the first time since 2022. Harry "desperately wants" his kids to meet their grandfather, as per the outlet. Reports also suggest that King Charles has invited them to stay at a royal residence during their visit next month and offered security arrangements, something they lost after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.