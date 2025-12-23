Prince Harry-Meghan's charity down to 2 employees amid funding issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's charity, Archewell Foundation, has reportedly reduced its staff to just two employees as part of broader financial struggles and restructuring efforts. A source told Page Six, "Harry and Meghan have been forced to downsize the staff as it was costing them so much." "Harry and Meghan were looking to get a fiscal sponsor, someone to take on the outgoing costs and to keep things cheap." "Really, it's all smoke and mirrors."

Staff reduction Only 2 employees remain at Archewell Foundation As per the outlet, the charity has let go of three members, which is 60% of its staff. The only remaining employees are Executive Director James Holt and Vice-President of Philanthropy Shauna Nep. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the core leadership team remains in place but added that "some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles."

Financial challenges Archewell Foundation's financial struggles and future plans The Archewell Foundation has been facing a decline in contributions, with reported expenses of $5.1 million in 2024 and donations totaling only $2.1 million. In comparison, the charity brought in $5.3 million in revenue and spent $3.3 million on expenses in 2023. The couple recently announced that the Archewell Foundation will now be called Archewell Philanthropies as part of its rebranding efforts on its fifth anniversary since launch in 2020 after leaving royal duties for California.