Prince Harry comforts passenger on flight: Here's what happened
What's the story
In a touching moment, Prince Harry recently comforted a grieving passenger on a commercial flight from Sydney to North Carolina. The passenger, Justine Parkhurst, was returning home after her grandmother's funeral when she broke down in tears shortly after boarding. Seated next to her in first class was the Duke of Sussex, who offered words of solace.
Emotional exchange
'She already knows': Prince Harry's comforting words
As per the Daily Mail, Parkhurst shared the emotional encounter on Facebook, revealing that she had a brief conversation with Prince Harry. "We chatted for a minute, and I told him that my Nan is the only one I really wanted to tell about sitting next to the royal," she wrote. To this, Prince Harry reportedly replied, "She already knows." The unexpected comfort came after Parkhurst and her husband changed their flight plans at the last minute.
Flight change
Last-minute flight change leads to royal encounter
Originally booked on a different flight, Parkhurst and her husband decided to switch their plans at the last moment. This last-minute decision led them to the first-class cabin of an American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were also seated after their recent trip to Australia. "My husband and I got super lucky and were upgraded to first class," she said.
Unrecognized royalty
A tearful journey and a royal surprise
Despite being seated next to Prince Harry, Parkhurst initially didn't recognize him. She recalled, "I sat down and a few tears started to roll down my face. I'm always happy to get the upgrade for that long flight but I wished I had not been on the plane at all." It was only when he adjusted his seat that she realized she was sitting next to royalty.
Royal encounter
'They were sweet to everyone and each other'
Parkhurst noted that Markle was seated in a single pod across the aisle, while Prince Harry sat in a middle-aisle seat beside her. Despite the visible but discreet security presence of two plain-clothed officers with concealed firearms, she said the couple was relaxed and approachable throughout the flight. "They were very nice," she said. "They were sweet to everyone and each other."