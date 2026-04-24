Prince Harry comforts passenger on flight: Here's what happened

In a touching moment, Prince Harry recently comforted a grieving passenger on a commercial flight from Sydney to North Carolina. The passenger, Justine Parkhurst, was returning home after her grandmother's funeral when she broke down in tears shortly after boarding. Seated next to her in first class was the Duke of Sussex, who offered words of solace.

Emotional exchange 'She already knows': Prince Harry's comforting words As per the Daily Mail, Parkhurst shared the emotional encounter on Facebook, revealing that she had a brief conversation with Prince Harry. "We chatted for a minute, and I told him that my Nan is the only one I really wanted to tell about sitting next to the royal," she wrote. To this, Prince Harry reportedly replied, "She already knows." The unexpected comfort came after Parkhurst and her husband changed their flight plans at the last minute.

Flight change Last-minute flight change leads to royal encounter Originally booked on a different flight, Parkhurst and her husband decided to switch their plans at the last moment. This last-minute decision led them to the first-class cabin of an American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were also seated after their recent trip to Australia. "My husband and I got super lucky and were upgraded to first class," she said.

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Unrecognized royalty A tearful journey and a royal surprise Despite being seated next to Prince Harry, Parkhurst initially didn't recognize him. She recalled, "I sat down and a few tears started to roll down my face. I'm always happy to get the upgrade for that long flight but I wished I had not been on the plane at all." It was only when he adjusted his seat that she realized she was sitting next to royalty.

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