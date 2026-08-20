Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for shock UK return
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reported People. The move is said to be a temporary one, starting this month. The family will continue to have their home in Montecito, California, and a vacation home in Portugal. However, they are also planning to set up a private residence in the UK.
Timing
No change in status as private individuals
The news of their move comes just weeks after Harry and Markle's successful summer visit to the UK.
This trip included a reunion of Archie and Lilibet with their grandfather, King Charles, for the first time in over four years.
Despite their return, there will be no change in their status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, according to the sources.
Charity focus
New UK base is meant to help Harry and Markle
The new UK base will enable Harry to spend more time with charities like Scotty's Little Soldiers and WellChild, as well as the Invictus community.
Meanwhile, Markle will continue running her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Friends of the couple say they have created the independent life they wanted, supporting their causes while being financially self-sufficient without any taxpayer funding.
Challenges
Security concerns amid return
Security has been a major concern for the couple since they stepped back from royal duties, losing their taxpayer-funded police protection.
Harry has been pushing for a new risk assessment from the government's Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which he claims hasn't happened in over six years.
Meanwhile, despite mending his relationship with King Charles, Harry's bond with his brother Prince William remains strained with "no contact."
Family ties
Hope for reconciliation with royal family
The Sussexes left the UK in 2020 amid a strained relationship with the royal family, especially with William.
This tension was exacerbated by their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and finally Harry's memoir Spare.
Despite this, Harry has expressed hope for reconciliation with his family.