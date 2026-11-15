Prince William and Kate head to Delhi for Modi meeting
Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking their first joint trip abroad since Kate's cancer diagnosis.
The visit, which was originally just a Mumbai stop, now highlights William's Earthshot Prize initiative in South Asia and puts the royal couple back in the spotlight for international diplomacy.
William, Kate to play gully cricket
Before Delhi, William and Kate will dive into Mumbai's local culture, including some gully cricket with a celebrated Indian sporting personality.
Their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as a big step to boost U.K.-India relations, especially since their last catch-up was back in 2016.
The timing also lines up with Modi returning from the ASEAN summit, making this visit all the more notable.