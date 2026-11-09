Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged after 2020 split
World
The tension between Prince William and Prince Harry is still going strong.
Even though Harry tried to reconnect during his recent UK visit, William reportedly acted like he and Meghan didn't exist.
Their falling out started when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and things haven't really improved since.
Prince Harry 'Spare' outreach stalls
Harry's efforts to patch things up, including what he wrote in his memoir Spare, haven't changed much.
The brothers even spent Remembrance Day apart, making it clear they're living separate lives.
With Harry now settled in the United States and openly sharing his experiences, it looks like this family feud isn't ending any time soon.