'Most traumatic...': Prince William feels 'betrayed' by uncle Charles Spencer
What's the story
Prince William is reportedly feeling "betrayed" by his uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, who recently opened up about a "traumatic" chapter in the royal family's history. The revelation comes from Spencer's new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. In it, he criticizes King Charles III's decision to have William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother's casket during her 1997 funeral procession.
Family feud
'William is watching that same uncle reopen...'
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six, "With Prince William, there is an additional sense of betrayal because this is coming from his own uncle."
"Charles Spencer stood at Diana's funeral and publicly promised that her blood family would protect William and Harry."
"Nearly three decades later, William is watching that same uncle reopen some of the most traumatic events of his childhood while making very damaging allegations about his father."
Royal implications
'Institution being damaged by...'
Schofield added, "The institution being damaged by another round of Charles and Diana warfare is the institution William will eventually inherit."
"I think there is a very real question within William's orbit about how resurrecting disputed private conversations from 1997, attacking the current King, and reopening one of the ugliest periods in the family's history is supposed to benefit either of Diana's sons."
Personal struggle
'For that boundary to now be crossed by Diana's own...'
Schofield also revealed that William has been trying to "draw a boundary" around his mother's memory.
He has reportedly been trying to "resist the endless excavation and commercialization of her life and death."
Schofield said, "For that boundary to now be crossed by Diana's own brother makes this particularly painful for William."
Royal reaction
The King feels 'genuine anger' at 'character assassination'
Schofield also revealed that both William and King Charles feel "considerable frustration and anger" for different reasons.
"For the King, there is genuine anger at what is seen as character assassination based on an alleged private conversation from almost 30 years ago."
"But Charles has also spent decades living with being cast as the villain in the Diana story."
Documentary plans
Is Harry trying to stay on Spencer's good side?
Meanwhile, the outlet had reported that Harry is allegedly trying to stay on Spencer's good side.
Royal journalist Tom Sykes believes Harry has been "wooing" Spencer amid rumors he and Meghan Markle are making a documentary about Diana.
Sykes said, "There is no denying [Spencer] is a big name, and he will give the documentary credibility."
"So [the Sussexes] need to woo him and get him onside."