Will Prince Harry get to reconcile with brother William?
What's the story
Prince William is unlikely to respond publicly to his brother Prince Harry's recent call for reconciliation. Tom Sykes, European Editor at Large of The Daily Beast, told Page Six that he would be "astonished" if William responded publicly. "He never does, and his silence is itself the response," Sykes said. The brothers have not spoken since 2022, and Harry's recent GQ interview won't change that dynamic.
Plea details
Harry's interview sparked reconciliation speculation
In his GQ interview, Harry expressed a desire to reconcile with William. He said, "I want it to work out. Of course I do."
However, he also suggested that "some people don't want it to work out."
His representative later clarified that this comment was not aimed at any family member but was made in a general context.
Allegations
The Sussexes have been vocal about their family issues
Since leaving their royal duties in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have publicly discussed their family issues.
In his memoir Spare, Harry alleged that William physically attacked him over Markle.
He also accused William of calling Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."
Further, he claimed that both William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a themed party in 2005.
These claims are said to be behind William's ire toward his younger sibling.
Return
Harry's return to the UK after 6 years
Harry returned to the UK in August after living in California for six years.
He said they moved back to create "opportunities for the family" and wanted their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to attend British schools.
Upon their return, King Charles III announced that they would remain private citizens without official royal duties.
Relationship status
Harry also seeks to mend relationship with father
Despite Harry's return, he has not yet reconciled with William.
However, he has taken steps to mend his relationship with their father.
Meanwhile, Harry and Markle made their first official joint public appearance last week.