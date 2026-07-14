Prince William not keen on mending relationship with brother Harry
What's the story
Despite the recent reunion of King Charles III with his son Prince Harry and grandchildren at Highgrove House, Prince William is not planning to mend his strained relationship with Harry. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Page Six that while William understands his father's decision to reconnect, he believes Harry has not yet earned a place back in the family's confidence.
Royal perspective
'Prince William has to think about longevity'
Schofield emphasized that William's primary concern is "protecting the institution he'll one day inherit."
She said, "In his mind, the issue has never been whether Harry is family; it's whether Harry can be trusted."
"One afternoon at Highgrove doesn't answer that question. King Charles can afford to think about legacy. Prince William has to think about longevity."
Reunion details
'Rebuilding trust is extraordinarily difficult'
Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at Highgrove House.
This was the first time in four years that Charles met his grandchildren.
However, Schofield cautioned this reunion doesn't erase past grievances.
She said, "A father can forgive. A monarch still has to protect the Crown... One meeting is easy. Rebuilding trust is extraordinarily difficult."
Public separation
Brothers made separate public appearances just miles apart
During their recent trip to the UK, William and Harry made separate public appearances just miles apart.
On July 7, William visited the Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, The London Welsh School, while Harry attended the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice at Chatham House on the same day.
The brothers have been estranged for years, with Harry detailing their feud in his 2023 memoir Spare.
Legal issues
Harry's UK visit was marred by legal battle
Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California with his family, initially visited the UK alone due to security concerns.
He was denied taxpayer-funded security for his trip.
During this visit, a UK High Court judge ruled against him and six other claimants in their lawsuit against Daily Mail's publisher Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy.
Page Six reported the legal battle has cost them $67 million.