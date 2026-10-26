Prince William visiting Mumbai for Earthshot Prize Summit November 16-18
World
Prince William is coming to Mumbai from November 16-18, 2026, for the Earthshot Prize Summit, making its India debut this year.
The summit is part of the Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William in 2020, spotlights creative ideas that tackle big environmental problems and aims for real change by 2030.
Prince William to meet Earthshot finalists
William's schedule is packed with hands-on activities: he'll attend an engagement showcasing gully cricket, may also travel by Mumbai Metro to support green transport, and meet this year's Earthshot finalists.
He'll also attend the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards and explore sustainable textile innovations, plus a possible Bollywood studio tour to wrap up his trip with a nod to Indian culture.