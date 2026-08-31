US Navy's Thailand visit sparks heightened security, crackdown on prostitution
What's the story
The arrival of the United States Navy aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, at Laem Chabang Port near Pattaya, Thailand, has led to heightened security measures in the region and ramped-up checks on suspected prostitution. The carrier is expected to dock from September 2-6 with around 5,000 sailors and Marines on board. This visit comes after more than 200 days at sea for the crew.
Security measures
Thai authorities ramp up security
In light of the visit, Thai authorities have stepped up security in Pattaya's nightlife hotspots.
Areas such as Pattaya Beach and Second Road are now under increased police surveillance.
A recent crackdown on August 29 saw over 20 officers from various agencies inspecting parts of the city, leading to the detention of 25 people suspected of prostitution.
Economic boost
Economic boost vs. social risks
Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches has expressed optimism over the economic prospects of the visit.
He said each US service member could spend between 1,000 and 3,000 baht ($30-$91) a day in Pattaya.
The city is hoping to cash in on this opportunity after a slow year for tourism.
However, concerns remain over sexual exploitation and health risks associated with an influx of visitors.
Health risks
Mental health concerns
The carrier's long deployment has also raised concerns about stress and mental health among personnel.
Reports of stress and suicide attempts aboard the Abraham Lincoln have surfaced, adding another layer of concern to its visit.
Despite these issues, local businesses are hopeful for a much-needed revenue boost from the US Navy's arrival in Pattaya.