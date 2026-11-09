Musk's Texas home targeted after midterms
What's the story
A post-election protest was held at billionaire Elon Musk's Austin-area residence on Saturday. Dubbed the "People Over Billionaires Election After Party," the demonstration took place in West Lake Hills, Texas, where Musk has a large estate. The event was organized by three left-leaning groups: VOCAL-TX, the Center for Popular Democracy, and People's Action.
Protest details
Protest details
The participants arrived in two chartered blue Fly-Rides party buses, with organizers playing music, including Queen's "We Will Rock You."
The demonstration also included speeches and Cybertruck-themed pinatas.
An anti-Musk poster with the message "I AM STEALING FROM YOU" was displayed at the event, a slogan that has been used at protests across the country.
Financial backing
Who organized the protest?
According to Fox News Digital, the three groups involved in the protest have a combined annual revenue of $56.1 million.
The report also noted that larger activist networks were involved, with groups from different cities and countries providing logistical support for actions presented as "grassroots."
The organizers had also been part of the "Tesla Takedown" protests last year, some of which turned violent.
Political fallout
Musk might face congressional scrutiny
The protest comes as Musk faces the possibility of congressional scrutiny after the Democrats's midterm election win.
California Representative Robert Garcia, expected to chair the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take control in January, hinted at investigations into Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Garcia said there was significant interest from congressional committees in questioning Musk about his involvement in last year's federal employee dismissals.
Administration response
Impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Garcia also hinted that Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump's new White House chief of staff, could be scrutinized over his role in immigration enforcement.
Meanwhile, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated he and his fellow Democrats would back an impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
President Donald Trump defended Hegseth on Sunday and pushed back against Democrats' calls to impeach the Pentagon chief.
"They want to impeach him. Very unfair," Trump told 60 Minutes.
"We had two wars...We won Venezuela...Iran."