Why Bangladesh is on the boil again

Thousands of workers have taken to the streets, clashing with police who used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them.

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($242), more than double their current pay of 12,500 taka ($101).

In response to the unrest, the government announced a new wage board to review garment workers' minimum wages on Sunday. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held an emergency meeting with ministers and advisers over the issue.