Publisher confirms Archer's death day before 'Adam & Eve' release
World
Legendary British author Jeffrey Archer, known for hits like Kane & Abel and The Clifton Chronicles, has died at 86.
His publisher confirmed the news just a day before his final novel, Adam & Eve, was set to hit shelves.
Archer sold over 300 million books
Archer sold over 300 million books worldwide, making him a literary giant.
While he sometimes clashed with the film industry, like when he called out Bollywood films for copying his stories, his books still found their way to TV.
Kane & Abel became a CBS miniseries in 1985, and First Among Equals was adapted by Granada Television in 1986, showing just how far his influence reached.