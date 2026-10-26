Punjab extends detention of Imran Khan's sisters by 30 days
World
Pakistan's Punjab government just extended the detention of Imran Khan's three sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Dr. Uzma Khan, for another 30 days.
They have been held at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since September, as protests from Khan's party (PTI) over his imprisonment continue.
High court directs Punjab officials
The move came after a recommendation from Lahore's deputy commissioner, and the high court was informed about it after a petition by Shahrez, Aleema Khan's son, was disposed of.
PTI leaders are calling out Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's government for using these detentions to pressure their party.
The high court has now directed the Punjab home secretary and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent to appear at the next hearing and submit their replies.