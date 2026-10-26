Punjab extends detention of Imran Khan's sisters by 30 days

The move came after a recommendation from Lahore's deputy commissioner, and the high court was informed about it after a petition by Shahrez, Aleema Khan's son, was disposed of.

PTI leaders are calling out Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's government for using these detentions to pressure their party.

The high court has now directed the Punjab home secretary and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent to appear at the next hearing and submit their replies.