Indian woman dies after injuries in Canada; partner charged
What's the story
A 23-year-old Indian woman, Damanpreet Kaur, was found unresponsive with injuries at her home in Edmonton, Canada, and later died in hospital. Her partner, 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a call on July 9 about an unresponsive female with injuries at a residence in Silverberry neighborhood.
Investigation progress
Kaur died of strangulation
Kaur was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but succumbed on July 12.
An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office on July 14 ruled her death as "homicide." The cause of death was later revealed to be strangulation.
Kumar was arrested on July 22 and charged with second-degree murder.
Funeral fundraising
GoFundMe campaign started for Kaur
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to cover Kaur's funeral expenses and bring her body back to India.
The campaign states, "The costs of international transportation, documentation, and funeral arrangements are overwhelming for the family during this heartbreaking time."
So far, nearly $19,000 has been raised against a target of $20,000.