Putin praises Modi's 'very good ideas' to end Ukraine war
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attempts to resolve the ongoing Ukraine war. Speaking at an event in Moscow, Putin said that PM Modi has "very good ideas" for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question....about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," he said.
Putin
'Thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas'
He continued, "He (PM Modi) has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas."
Diplomatic stance
PM Modi's consistent advocacy for dialogue
PM Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He reiterated this position during his recent meetings with Putin on September 11 at the BRICS summit and on August 31 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.
"We have to move from a situation of 'endless war' to 'end of war'... It is humanity's wish that the end of this war happens soonest," he said at the SCO meet.
Bilateral ties
Broader India-Russia engagement discussions
The discussions on the Ukraine conflict have been part of a broader expansion of India-Russia engagement.
During their September meeting, PM Modi and Putin reviewed cooperation across various sectors such as political, economic, defense, energy, space, and mobility-related areas.
They also discussed closer trade ties under the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030.
Putin later invited PM Modi to attend the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit in Russia.