Putin praises Modi's 'very good ideas' to end Ukraine war 

PM Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He reiterated this position during his recent meetings with Putin on September 11 at the BRICS summit and on August 31 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

"We have to move from a situation of 'endless war' to 'end of war'... It is humanity's wish that the end of this war happens soonest," he said at the SCO meet.