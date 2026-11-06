Putin condemns US-Israel airstrikes on Iran
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the United States and Israel's airstrikes on Iran. According to Iranian state media, Putin's condemnation came during a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin. The Iranian official delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during their talks, although its contents were not disclosed.
Nuclear concerns
Russia willing to assist in ending war within capabilities: Rezaei
Rezaei said that Putin had condemned the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and called for an immediate end to the conflict.
The Russian president also offered Moscow's assistance in ending the war within its capabilities.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting but did not elaborate on what was discussed.
Mediation refusal
Iran rejects Russian offer to mediate US talks
Meanwhile, Iranian official Ezzatollah Zarghami said Tehran had rejected a Russian proposal to mediate direct negotiations with Washington.
Zarghami said Putin had sent representatives to Tehran after the United States requested mediation.
The talks also touched on regional security arrangements, energy cooperation, and major infrastructure projects between Russia and Iran.
Infrastructure projects
Plans discussed for gas pipelines between Russia and Iran
Rezaei said plans were discussed to build gas pipelines between Russia and Iran.
These pipelines could help ease domestic gas shortages in Iran while allowing the country to export Russian gas to neighboring countries.
The North-South transport corridor, a major infrastructure project aimed at improving trade connectivity between Russia, Iran, and other regional markets, was also reviewed during the meeting.
Critique
US midterm losses linked to Israel-Hamas conflict, says JD Vance
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has criticized American leadership, accusing officials of bringing "losing gambler energy" while America teeters on an "Israel-First cliff."
He made this statement on social media platform X.
In a public assessment, Vice President JD Vance linked the midterm losses to the conflict, saying that "The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war."