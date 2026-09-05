Russia pauses Kyiv strikes ahead of US envoys' Moscow visit
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day pause in strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, starting Saturday. The decision comes ahead of talks with United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that Putin was scheduled to meet the envoys. This diplomatic move seeks to break the impasse in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.
Diplomatic mission
US envoys' Moscow visit to revive peace efforts
The US envoys' visit to Moscow is aimed at reviving peace efforts in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
They were received by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev upon their arrival.
Dmitriev has been involved in previous negotiations with US negotiators and played a role in negotiating US sanction waivers for Russian oil this year.
Escalating tensions
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of striking Kyiv before US visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of striking Kyiv and Boryspil international airports before the planned US visit.
He said these strikes were a response to discussions about possible US travel arrangements.
Despite this, he announced Ukraine would suspend airstrikes during the envoys' visit and urged Moscow to do the same.
Peace proposal
Trump proposes new war-ending plan; Kremlin reiterates position
US President Donald Trump announced a new concrete proposal to end the war but didn't share details.
The Kremlin reiterated Putin's "unshakeable" position from two years ago, demanding Ukraine cede territory and abandon NATO membership plans.
The front line remains largely static, with gradual Russian gains in the Donbas region while both sides intensify attacks deep inside each other's territories.