Russia assures uninterrupted energy, fertilizer supplies to India

During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the need to address the growing trade imbalance between India and Russia.

Bilateral trade has increased this year but saw a slight decline in 2025. The trade imbalance has widened from $6.6 billion to over $50 billion, with Jaishankar calling it "one of our foremost priorities."

He proposed three measures to strengthen economic ties: focusing on implementation and outcomes, aligning institutional mechanisms with industry priorities, and exploring new possibilities for de-risking and diversifying.