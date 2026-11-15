Putin seeks UK France end nuclear shield in Ukraine deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for the UK and France to stop protecting Europe with their nuclear weapons as part of a new peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
He also wants NATO troops pulled back to positions held in 1997, and for Western countries to stop sending weapons to Ukraine.
These demands are part of Russia's wider effort to shrink Western military influence in Eastern Europe.
Putin demands Ukraine drop NATO bid
Putin's proposal also asks Ukraine to drop its hopes of joining NATO and lets Russia keep control over areas it has occupied.
These points echo what Moscow wanted before invading Ukraine in 2022.
Recent talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and US officials show that Russia isn't just looking for a ceasefire: it wants major strategic wins and more say in the region going forward.