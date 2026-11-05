Putin tells Europe 'live in peace' or face Russian response
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told European countries to "live in peace" or risk a Russian response, accusing them of gearing up for war under the cover of the conflict in Ukraine.
He called out military drills in the Baltic Sea and claimed there were plans to seize civilian ships, making his concerns clear at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission.
Russia intercepted 496 Ukrainian drones
Even with these warnings, Putin insisted Russia isn't looking for a fight and said he's open to rebuilding ties with neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had intercepted 496 Ukrainian drones in a major attack across multiple regions.
As all this unfolds, officials from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and Nato, along with representatives of the World Bank and US investment group BlackRock, are meeting to discuss how to help Ukraine recover after the war and keep future threats in check, with more peace talks on the way involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US.