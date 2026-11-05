Putin tells Europe 'live in peace' or face Russian response

Even with these warnings, Putin insisted Russia isn't looking for a fight and said he's open to rebuilding ties with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had intercepted 496 Ukrainian drones in a major attack across multiple regions.

As all this unfolds, officials from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and Nato, along with representatives of the World Bank and US investment group BlackRock, are meeting to discuss how to help Ukraine recover after the war and keep future threats in check, with more peace talks on the way involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US.