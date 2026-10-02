Putin thanks Modi for good ideas on ending Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing "good ideas" to the table on ending the Ukraine war.
Even with close India-Russia ties, Modi keeps pushing for peace and open talks.
Putin said Modi has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions, showing real appreciation for India's efforts.
India emerges as diplomatic bridge builder
Modi's "principled and humanitarian" take on the conflict has earned nods from both Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.
At this year's BRICS summit in New Delhi, Modi and Putin discussed closer trade ties, while also discussing stronger trade ties with Russia.
India's steady push for diplomacy highlights its growing influence as a bridge-builder in global crises.