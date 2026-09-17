'Impossible to overstate your contribution....': Putin wishes Modi on birthday
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. In his message, Putin thanked PM Modi for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation during the recent BRICS summit in New Delhi. He called PM Modi's contributions toward strengthening India-Russia relations "impossible to overstate."
Diplomatic discussions
Putin praises PM Modi's political wisdom, foresight
"You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," Putin said.
Putin also praised PM Modi's political wisdom and foresight during their talks at the BRICS summit.
He said these discussions were substantive, frank, and productive.
Summit highlights
Details on Putin, Modi meeting at BRICS
The Russian president held bilateral talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, focusing on trade ties, infrastructure, energy, technology, and defense cooperation under the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030.
"During...meeting, we talked about closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, defense, culture and more. India's efforts during our BRICS Presidency aimed at furthering the welfare of our planet," PM Modi said on X.
Economic coercion
Putin slams West for imposing sanctions on Russia
At the BRICS Business Forum, Putin also criticized Western nations for using trade and diplomatic pressure.
Condemning the global economic coercion and "ugly" competitive tactics, he revealed that Russia has faced over 30,000 sanctions, which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined.