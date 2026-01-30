Putin won't strike Ukraine cities in harsh winter cold: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a one-week pause in attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities due to the 'extraordinary cold' weather conditions, with temperatures in Kyiv expected to drop to -24°C soon. Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting in Washington DC, the US president said, "I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that."

Presidential response Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's announcement, expects compliance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Trump's announcement and expressed hope that Russia would honor its commitment. "Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). We expect the agreements to be implemented," he said in a social media post. This announcement comes amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter months since 2022.

Diplomatic discussions Trilateral talks in UAE yield no ceasefire agreement Last week, Russian, Ukrainian, and US negotiators held trilateral talks in the UAE. While the talks were termed constructive, no announcement was made regarding a pause in attacks due to the current extreme cold conditions. Despite Trump's announcement of a possible pause in attacks, attacks have continued on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, crippling power supplies to major cities and leaving millions without heating or electricity.

