Qatar announces defense production hub at Global Security Forum
Qatar just announced it's setting up its own defense production hub, aiming to strengthen its military and tech capabilities as things get tense in the region.
The news came from Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Global Security Forum, who said this move is all about making Qatar more self-reliant and prepared for any threats.
Qatar partners with US UK France
This new hub isn't going solo. Qatar will work closely with countries like the US UK and France to build advanced defenses right at home.
The focus is on handling serious threats like missiles, drones, and cyberattacks, especially after recent incidents that disrupted energy facilities and shipping routes.
By investing locally and teaming up globally, Qatar hopes to keep itself (and the region) safer in unpredictable times.