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Home / News / World News / Qatar rejects Iran's claim of detaining 3 pilots
Qatar rejects Iran's claim of detaining 3 pilots
Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement

Qatar rejects Iran's claim of detaining 3 pilots

By Snehil Singh
Aug 16, 2026
10:19 am
What's the story

Qatar has rejected Iran's claims of detaining three Iranian pilots. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the pilots had violated its airspace in March and didn't respond to communication attempts. A search and rescue operation later recovered one pilot's remains, the ministry added. It also invited an Iranian team in April to review the operation details, but said Tehran hasn't responded yet.

Contradictory claims

What did Iran say?

Iranian state media had earlier reported that three pilots were captured by Qatari forces after their jets were shot down during a mission against a US facility in Qatar.

General Mohammad Bagherzadeh named the pilots and claimed they had been held for six months.

He called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene.

Conflict escalation

Incident part of larger regional conflict

The incident is part of a larger regional conflict that started on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

These prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US facilities in the Gulf, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Despite diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, tensions remain high with a lull in fighting since late July.

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