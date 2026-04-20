The decision comes after a comprehensive assessment of safety and security conditions

Foreign airlines can now operate in Qatar again

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Apr 20, 202607:53 pm

What's the story

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines at Hamad International Airport. This is the first time since the outbreak of the Middle East war that non-Qatari carriers will be allowed to land in Qatar. The decision comes after a comprehensive assessment of safety and security conditions, which remain QCAA's top priority.