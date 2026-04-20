Foreign airlines can now operate in Qatar again
What's the story
The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines at Hamad International Airport. This is the first time since the outbreak of the Middle East war that non-Qatari carriers will be allowed to land in Qatar. The decision comes after a comprehensive assessment of safety and security conditions, which remain QCAA's top priority.
Airspace status
Qatar closed its airspace earlier in the conflict
Qatar had closed its airspace earlier in the conflict due to Iran's drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries. The airspace was partially reopened on March 7, but only for Qatar Airways flights. The recent announcement marks a significant step toward normalizing aviation operations in the region amid ongoing tensions.
Conflict resolution
2-week ceasefire agreement between US and Iran
The decision to gradually resume operations for foreign airlines via Hamad International Airport comes after a two-week ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, announced on April 8. The ceasefire was brokered following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that started on February 28. This development is expected to further ease tensions in the region and restore normalcy to aviation operations.