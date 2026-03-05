Qatar subjected to missile attack; air defense system intercepting it 

Qatar alleged a day earlier that Iran did not notify it of oncoming missile attacks, as Tehran launched a retaliatory campaign after US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Qatar is one of 12 countries Iran has targeted in the Middle East, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed al-Ansari. He stated that Iranian targets were not confined to military sites but included all Qatari territory.

Israel

Iranian attacks were also reported in Israel, with air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Explosions have also been reported in Bahrain. Azerbaijan claimed it was attacked by two Iranian drones, injuring two people. Its Foreign Ministry said it summoned Iran's ambassador in Baku to express "strong protest" over the incident, which "contradicts the norms and principles of international law."